I have confusion about the day trading rules. From below scenario, which is pattern day trading?
- I bought 1 Apple share in pre-market and sell it in the after-market hours (within same day).
- I bought 1 Apple share around 11AM and sell it in the after market hours (around 6PM)
- I bought 1 Apple share in after-market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in pre-market (8AM)
- I bought 1 Apple share in after-market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in regular market (11AM)
- I bought 1 Apple share in after-market hours (5PM) and sell it tomorrow in after-market (6PM)