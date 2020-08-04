Day trading is the buying and selling a financial instrument within a single trading day.

Based on that definition, there should be no confusion. Trades 1 and 2 are day trades and trades 3, 4 and 5 are not.

The Pattern Day Trader rule allows 3 day trades in a rolling five business day period in a margin account, provided the number of day trades are more than six percent of the total trading for that five-day period.

There is no limit to how many day trades that you can make in a cash account as long as you are using settled funds.