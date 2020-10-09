0

The movie "The Wizard of Lies" is a movie about Bernie Madoff's story running his Ponzi scheme. There is a scene where he realizes that he is low on money, so he tries to convince an investor to invest a large sum of money. He says that there is a very high (at least for me) minimum investment.

The scene starts like so:

1732
01:20:42,759 --> 01:20:45,093
I'm starting a new highly exclusive fund.

1733
01:20:45,137 --> 01:20:46,928
It's gonna have just five investors.

As the scene progresses and he gets an investment of $250 million.

What I don't understand is, why would he care how exclusive the fund is. I would assume that he would be able to raise more money if he allowed anyone to invest. After raising all the money, why would it matter if it comes from 5 people or 500?

| improve this question | |
  • (1) Madoff's name has no y in it (2) things that are good are often limited and as a result exclusive, so claiming (falsely) something is exclusive tricks stupid or careless people into thinking it is good (3) for investments in particular, if there are fewer investors it's more credible that each one must put in more – dave_thompson_085 1 hour ago
  • Did this really happen in real life? If not, movies.stackexchange.com may be a better place for this question. Note that "unimportant trivia" may be off-topic there. – Flux 1 hour ago
  • @dave_thompson_085 , thank for the comment. (1) fixed (2) so if I was a billionaire and some well known investor offered me a chance to join their exclusive fund, using only that information should I know that it is a scam? Or is there a good reason why it might be exclusive? (3) what would be the reason for wanting fewer investors? – HanMah 1 hour ago
  • @Flux I apologize if this is off topic, I wasn't sure where to post. I don't know if that is a real scene or not, but when I see the movie trope "enhance and rotate the image" I know that that is false. So, as money savvy people, when seeing the scene in "The Wizard of Lies", can you call that out as false, or is there some realism behind it? – HanMah 1 hour ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.