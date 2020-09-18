5

An elderly relative has been hoarding cash for many years, due to a distrust of financial institutions. Whenever his (multiple) pensions have been paid in he has withdrawn most of it in cash and stored it in envelopes in a safe.

As a result he now has around £30,000 in cash stored in this way. The cash is almost entirely in £20 notes - the older version which has been replaced and will be going out of circulation in the next year or two.

If we can convince him to pay the cash (at least temporarily) into his bank account, is there a danger of the family getting embroiled in a money laundering investigation? If so, what is the best way of minimising this?

The relative in question also does not believe in online or telephone banking, if this makes a difference to suggested possibilities. He is infirm but not housebound; and eccentric but mentally/legally competent.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Anonymous Worrier is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Is "slightly batty" going to raise any questions about his legal capacity to look after his own affairs? – GS - Apologise to Monica 1 hour ago
  • @GS-ApologisetoMonica Thanks - updated to clarify he is competent. – Anonymous Worrier 23 mins ago

Your Answer

Anonymous Worrier is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.