Currently Wealthfront Cash account pays 3.8%, way higher than the deposit rates of their 10 partner banks. So I wonder what they do with customer money. I suspect that they use the money to buy term CDs from their partner banks at a negotiated rate higher than 3.8% - so they can still make a profit.

Here is the problem. The account allows customers to withdraw at any time. If many customers withdraw at the same time, say $10 billion in total, then Wealthfront probably would not have enough cash to repay. So they have to sell their CDs at a discount or redeem them from banks at a penalty. Despite that the CDs are FDIC insured, the cash they get from the sales or redemptions may not be enough to repay the customers who ask for their money back. If other customers know this, they would also ask for their money back... Would this be like a bank run?