0

Recieved a Voluntary Warrnt Exercise offer to convert 15 warrants to common shares at $11.50 per share for a total cost of $173. The warrants held were trading at $18 each with a cost basis of $32 for a total cost of $480. Taking the offer appeared to offer some relief on the current loss. Not fully understanding the accounting and/or the rationale of the process, I agreed to act on the offer. Merrrill's agent advised me that I would have to pay an addtional $173 plus a $30 fee for a total of $203. Thinking that the funds would be reversed at the completion of the conversion, I agree and provided the addtional fund. Today's Gain/Loss statement shows my cost basis per share is $43 per share for a total cost of $649. In retrospect, I could have sold the warrants at market at $18 each and taken my loss. Then I could have purchased the common at $30 for a cost basis of $30 each. Can you help and explain the accounting and was the conversion handled properly. Thanks

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Raymond Torres is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Raymond Torres is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.