Have I made a good investment or I have cost myself opportunity?
A five year increase (presuming you held it until November 2021) of
15% computes to a 2.83% CAGR (compound annual growth rate).
That's... low for a stock. Even with COVID, the S&P500 has yielded a 14.23% CAGR from Nov 2016 until now.
However, with that low growth, I'd ask what dividends the company was issuing. If, for example, they issued a $0.55 dividend every year, and you reinvested them into buying more shares, then your true yield would be about
7.8%!! That's quite acceptable, especially if the price is stable (didn't collapse last March).
Thus, based on your goals and risk tolerance, you might have made a poor investment, or you might have made a good investment.
(I wouldn't mind having such a stable stock with high dividend yield in my IRA...)
And compared to a time deposit or regular savings?
According to Bankrate.com, the average, five year CD in 2016 yielded about
0.8%. So, this investment is better than a time deposit.
15%on the profits ($11.50 - $10.00 = $1.50)
30 x $1.50 x 15% = $6.75, not $30.00. – RonJohn 1 hour ago