My mother co-signed car loan for her grandson. Car was repo'ed 7/11/20. As executor of her estate ( she passed in 5/20), I received notice that the car would be sold on 7/29/20. I did not receive that letter prior to the sale date. The estate is in probate process in WV. ( I live out of state).

Is the estate responsible for any remaining debt if the car sold for less than the balance on the loan? The grandson tried to negotiate payments for past due amount but the bank would not even talk to him about it.

