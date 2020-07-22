I'm european living in Malaysia and receiving my salary in MYR. I already have a huge savings account worth of a full year of expenses in local currency at 1.5% APR, additionally, I have about the same amount already invested in VWRL.AS. Money invested in the stock market will only be cash out in about 5 to 10 years from now to buy a home, iff necessary.

Normally, I need to exchange my currency from MYR to EUR using Transferwise or with a fellow friend before investing.

I plan to continue investing all remaining amount from savings account to VWRL.AS until I have about 3 months worth of expenses, as I don't find the need for more.

Recently, due to COVID-19 pandemic, MYR / EUR exchange rate has taken a hit to my baseline with sample data, is as follow:

I'm planning of leaving Malaysia some months from now. So my question is simple, should I continue investing in stock market as normal or should I wait until MYR / EUR exchange rate gets better?