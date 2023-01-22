0

I currently reside in an EU country and earn a salary in EUR, the currency I primarily use for expenses. I have been researching ways to protect my emergency fund from inflation by keeping it in a high-yield savings account. However, I have found that the highest interest rate currently available in Germany is 1,75%. In contrast, I know that I can obtain an interest rate of 3,10% on savings accounts denoted in NOK in my home country of Norway. It should also be noted that I still have some recurring expenses that I need to pay in NOK anyway.

Given this information, is there a method to determine if the higher interest rate yield outweighs the risk of fluctuating exchange rates and foreign exchange fees?

Would appreciate any input people might have on this

Improve this question
New contributor
stemnic is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

stemnic is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy