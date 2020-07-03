Suppose I have placed an order to buy 100 shares at $10. Can my stock broker leave my order aside while it buys 100 shares at $10.01 using its own money? The stock broker gains from this:
- If the stock price subsequently rises, the stock broker can sell its 100 shares at a profit. However, my order will not be filled.
- If the stock price subsequently falls, the stock broker can sell its 100 shares to me at a small loss of $0.01 a share.
In this way, the stock broker gets a small downside (due to my order $0.01 below the price the stock broker paid), while getting a theoretically unlimited upside. The earnings from such operations probably allow stock brokers to reduce the commissions that they charge to clients. In practice, do stock brokers do this to earn money using their own account? Is this disadvantageous to me in any way?