I have been working for most of the past year in Germany as an EU national in a medium sized IT company, last January I was paid a yearly bonus in brutto corresponding to the previous fiscal year.

I wonder whether should I declare that bonus in this year tax return or the next year tax return since that revenue corresponds to 2019, however, it was paid on 2020.

From the company I was told to declared in the 2019 year, however, I would like to get a second opinion on this.

I am not longer living/working in Germany

