At the beginning of April 2023 I obtained my green card and became a US resident (resident alien). I resigned my position in Canada and started employment with a US entity.

January - April

Canadian resident, employed in Canada and paid by a Canadian company

April - December

US resident, employed in US and paid by a US company

During 2023 I received 4 dividend checks (January, March, June, September) from a Canadian company. These checks were paid to my Canadian bank account and I received a T5 for them.

I completed my Canadian tax return as a non-resident: I supplied my T1 and T5, and declared my "worldwide" income (the money I earned in the US from April to December).

My questions pertain to my US tax return:

Do I need to declare the foreign income I made in the year prior to becoming a US resident (salary until April and two dividend checks)?

Do I need to declare the foreign income I made in the year post becoming a US resident (two dividend checks)?

If I need to declare it, how do I do that? What form(s) do I need to fill?

My total foreign income is below the $120,000 threshold for the Foreign earned income exclusion so as I understand it, the US should not tax me on this money.

But even if I don't owe taxes on this income in the US, it seems to me that I should declare at least the portion earned after becoming resident. How can I do that? I haven't been able to figure this out, and unfortunately the employee at my local tax filing place was equally clueless.