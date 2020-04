Brokerage firms do not charge a fee based on what investments you hold in your account. The $10k could be all in cash or only in securities or split up in a blend of cash and securities.

Now if you meant that you are withdrawing the cash from your account then you'll have an issue with minimum account size if your broker requires one. Brokers can also charge other fees such as a monthly fee for not generating X amount of commission dollars.

The short answer is to check with your broker.