I’m stuck between two fields of thought, and I’m curious if anyone knows how this works in practice?

On one hand, If the MMS have a bid and ask based on current supply and remand, and nothing changes...I’m not sure why they would change their prices? That is, the bid and ask quote will only change after MMs receive orders and/or orders fill on the exchange. If they are accumulating limit orders that aren’t filling, will they adjust their bid ask, along with as trades fill?

On the other hand, would they continually adjust their bid ask regardless of receiving orders in order to continually quote to try and provide liquidity and constantly adjust to avoid stalemate in the market?

Really curious on this ...