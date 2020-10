The image below shows the Level 2 bids for Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (OTCQX: FSUMF) on 2020-10-07 10:19 am:

Notice the recent 0.01 × 10,000 bid by NITE (Virtu Americas LLC), which is extremely unlikely to be matched. What's the reason for placing such large bid at an absurd price? Why don't market makers simply cancel their orders instead?

I've noticed this practice — market markers placing very low bids or very high asks — in many securities, so I think this is a rather common practice.