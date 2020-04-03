1

I have to write a math calculation to exctract VAT from a gross amount, but I think many online calculator are missing some particular cases.

Let's say we have 10% of VAT and a gross amount of 5.00€ what is the net and vat amount? The rounding rules says that I have to round half up the 5th thousandth.

The standard formula would be:

net= 5 / (1 + 10 / 100)
net = 4,545454545454545
net (rounded) = 4.55

The problem is that: 4.55 + 10% = 5.01 and it exceeds the given gross amount

The previous cent has the opposite problem: 4.54 + 10% = 4.99 and it is less then the gross amount

So what is the right formula to exctract VAT?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Tobia is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Tobia is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.