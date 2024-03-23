I have a small business in UK and it is VAT registered (Standard rate). When I make a business purchases such as a laptop I reclaim VAT from HMRC. For example I bought a laptop worth £1200 (1000 + 200 VAT). I can reclaim the £200 VAT. I will add the net cost of the laptop £1000 (1200 - 200 VAT reclaimed) as business expense in the year end accounts.

Now my question is will I be paying corporation tax on the £200 VAT reclaimed.

I'm trying to understand the effective cost of goods purchased for business. Will the business save the full reclaimed VAT or it can only save after the 20% or so corporation Tax.

Hope my question makes sense. Thanks S