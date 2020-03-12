I'm going to answer based on my own personal perspective on financial decisions - ultimately, you need to determine your own criteria (risk tolerance, goals, etc) and decide the answers to your questions for yourself.

Personally, I don't think it makes much sense to invest money when you have outstanding high interest debt, because from a pure numbers perspective, it rarely makes sense. Unless your investment has a (literally) guaranteed return which you know will work out to your financial advantage in terms of beating your debt interest, it literally doesn't make sense to invest before paying off your debt. And, to be clear, renovating a basement to convert it into income property is really far from being a guaranteed return. What if the remodel goes way over budget? Or you can't find a tenant? Or your tenant doesn't pay? Or they burn the place down?

So, if we set aside the income property investment for a minute, the thing that makes the most sense for the cash you have now (or will soon get) is to pay down your consumer debt ASAP. This will stop the hemorrhaging in terms of the high interest rates on that debt.

At that point, you may be in a position where refinancing makes sense - either as a way to help fund your other apartment, or purely because it makes sense just in terms of your home. It's "easy" to consider the numbers involved in refinancing, but it's important to also consider the stability of your home's value and the potential for the interest rate available to you, personally in the near future. That last point is important for people with lower credit scores, since getting that score up can have a significant impact on your finances, over time. You're quoting mortgages at 4.5%, the lender I use is currently under 3% for shorter mortgages, and at 3.125% for conventional 30 year fixed mortgages. These rates are for A paper, which means a credit score around or above 700 or so, for most lenders. You're not really that far from being able to qualify for that, in terms of your credit score.

If you can spend the next months focusing on getting your debt paid down, and making sure things are taken care of in terms of your personal finances, you may find that your credit score has increased enough that you can get a much better rate on your mortgage. A 30 year mortgage at 3% for 300,000 has a total cost of 455,332, while the same mortgage but at a 4.5% rate has a total cost of 547,220. You stand to save almost $100,000 over the life of the loan if you can get your finances in order and get yourself into the best rate bucket. Even though your current FHA loan means you're paying PMI, it may make sense to eat that "penalty" for a while in order to get into the best loan possible. Plus, this will give you time to make sure everything in your life truly has stabilized, and it'll give you time to make sure your budget is stable. At the risk of offering unsolicited advice, you've had a lot of change recently, and you've got a lot of moving pieces on the board right now - it may make sense to concentrate on reducing and stabilizing before doing something like another income apartment remodel or a major refinance.