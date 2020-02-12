You asked,

Does multiple bank accounts reduces your Credit rating

The answer depends on the type of account. If it is a loan, it will show up on your credit report and will impact your score. A deposit account won't show up and won't impact your score.

There may be other, less obvious things happening with respect to your credit report, which may also be impacting your score. For instance, if an old, long-since-closed account has recently reached the age threshold at which it is no longer included in your score, you may see a change even though you didn't actually do anything different today to trigger it. There are many online resources that explain the factors that go in to credit scores in the general sense, but if you're already registered with a service like CreditKarma, you should be able to utilize that service to see the specific changes to your report on a monthly basis, which should tell you exactly what caused the change.