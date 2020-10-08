I have a credit card that I rarely use. I had automatic payments set up. Basically, I've switched checking accounts, and a whole bunch of other things. However, I updated the payment account associated with my credit to my current checking account. The credit card still charged it to my outdated account. That shouldn't have been an issue because the next automatic payment should've picked it up for the correct account, and everything would've been squared away. However, their system malfunctioned (they even put a ticket in to their tech team to change the system so it doesn't happen to anyone again). They ended up reporting me to each credit bureau, and my previously great score is now in the dump. What's worse was my bill was only $60! Ultimately, I know it's still my fault. I should've been more diligent. My question is how can I recover from this? I manually paid the balance immediately. I have submitted disputes, which I've never done before. I don't have much faith in this process. Is there anyway to "quickly" recover my score? Is there anything I can do to help my dispute case or beg for the credit bureau's compassion? Any insight is appreciated!