From what I can tell, TSP is pretty close to a 401(k) plan (and similar to an IRA) except the government restricts who can participate.

Thrift's funds have much lower fees than many of the 401(k) or IRA options out there. From https://www.tsp.gov/InvestmentFunds/FundsOverview/expenseRatio.html:

the 2018 TSP net expense ratio* of .040% is 4.0 basis points. Expressed either way, this means that expenses charged to each TSP account in 2018 were approximately 40 cents per $1,000 of investment.

It seems like it'd benefit many Americans if they could invest in TSP's funds and have a government backed investment option with low fees, but most Americans aren't given that option.

Has the government given reasons why it's not publicly available? Are there plans to expand its availability? Or, what might prevent the government from making it available to more U.S. citizens?