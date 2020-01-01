Let's say that the value of your house has increased by more than the amount of the capital gains exclusion ($500k for married and $250k for single), and you otherwise meet all the criteria to exclude the capital gains.

In this situation, does it make sense to sell your house and buy a new one so that you can continue to exclude capital gains on your new house? I realize there are significant transaction costs in selling your home, but would the tax advantage ever outweigh the transaction costs?

To simplify the question, let's assume that I want to minimize taxes in my lifetime, and that the house won't be inherited by anyone.