-1

Let's say that the value of your house has increased by more than the amount of the capital gains exclusion ($500k for married and $250k for single), and you otherwise meet all the criteria to exclude the capital gains.

In this situation, does it make sense to sell your house and buy a new one so that you can continue to exclude capital gains on your new house? I realize there are significant transaction costs in selling your home, but would the tax advantage ever outweigh the transaction costs?

To simplify the question, let's assume that I want to minimize taxes in my lifetime, and that the house won't be inherited by anyone.

|improve this question
  • I'm afraid I don't understand the question. You don't pay capital gains tax on your house until you sell it, so if your goal is to minimize taxes in your lifetime, simply don't sell it. Just stay in the house until you die. Do you have other unstated goals, like wanting a new house? – Charles E. Grant 53 mins ago
0

In this situation, does it make sense to sell your house and buy a new one so that you can continue to exclude capital gains on your new house?

The best, simplest and most obvious way to minimize CG taxes is to stay in your home.

That way you pay zero taxes.

When you die, the house becomes part of your estate, which has an $11M/$22M exclusion, which means that your estate pays zero taxes.

Is there something prompting this (like wanting to downsize) that you didn't mention in your question?

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.