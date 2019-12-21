1

I'm retired. I don't trust the stock market at my age. I probably won't live long enough to recover losses from a down-turn. And the concept of living in the hope of a recovery is less appealing that living with low-return secure savings.

So I have most of the money that I've saved in CDs and a money market fund at Fidelity. It feels secure but the returns are negligible. I thought I'd use this forum to reach out to see if anyone knows of a secure investment that always returns more than 1 or 2%. Thanks for any ideas.

  • Are you worried about running out of money at the 1-2% return rate you're getting presently? – Hart CO 1 hour ago
    No. I live within my budget and don't spend savings. – Carl Ernest 57 mins ago
I thought I'd use this forum to reach out to see if anyone knows of a secure investment that always returns more than 1 or 2%.

You most probably won't have such an investment. Some people have belief in real estate. Unfortunately, most real estate investments are not well diversified. A single serious water damage + mold problem and you see the value of your real estate going to zero.

The keyword here is always. You won't have an investment that always returns more than 1 or 2%. Any return above this is coming with an associated risk.

Where I live, forests are prevalent. A joint forest might be such an investment that is almost always guaranteed to return more than 1% or 2%: you can expect 2.5% real return after taxes. If the inflation is 2%, that's 4.5% nominal return after taxes. But, forest investments are always long-term investments, with the life cycle of forest being 100 years where I live.

The idea of joint forest is that instead of owning 25 hectares of forest, you own 1% share of a 2500 hectare joint forest, for example. Then, if part of the forest is burned in a wildfire or affected by wild animals, heavy wind or heavy snow, most likely it affects only part of the joint forest. And the 2500 hectares is of various maturities, so you don't have to wait for the next 50 years to be able to chop down trees.

The problem of forest investments is that their liquidity is extremely limited. So, if your time horizon is 10 years, you have to start converting the forest investments into money, which you might not be able to do at low enough cost.

The same is true with real estate, even more so. If you invest into an individual apartment, you can't sell 20% of it when you need the money.

If you are comfortable with poor diversification and don't yet own a home, you could of course consider buying a home and start living there instead of renting one. But even that has problems: you cannot easily convert 20% of your home into cash should you happen to run into a need of cash.

I would be extremely skeptical of anyone pitching a no-risk return in excess of current CD/Money Market rates.

Many people in retirement are okay with some risk, and will go with something like 80% bonds 20% stocks for their investment accounts while also having other holdings like a paid off house and cash in savings/CD's/Money Market accounts. The decision really comes down to your situation, preferences, and risk tolerances. If you have enough to comfortably live with 1-2% growth then maybe there's no good reason to put some of your money at greater risk. Otherwise, you could shift some of your money into bonds and likely bump up your returns a little bit without introducing tremendous risk.

Paying a financial planner to review your situation and help you plan could be worthwhile, might open your eyes to any blind spots in your planning or just reassure you that you are in a good spot. If going that route I'd suggest a certified financial planner that charges for retirement planning rather than one that makes their money off commissions from your investments.

