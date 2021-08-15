My parents are very conservative and uneducated about money, and they’re keeping most of what will be their retirement (in 3/4 years) in CD. I convinced them this is detrimental due to inflation, but they only accept a suggestion to move about just 10/20% somewhere else. What can I do to at least protect their total amount from inflation as much as possible without adding too much risk? (If something goes bad, I’d assume financial responsibility and put from my own money back).
This needs a country tag. – RonJohn 18 mins ago
What percentage is in retirement accounts (IRA, 401k, 403b, etc)? – RonJohn 17 mins ago
@RonJohn Ron, I am in the US, parents are not but they can access the US market through me. The inflation rate there is estimated to be 4-6%. They have no access to tax advantaged accounts. – Luis 14 mins ago
"parents are not but they can access the US market through me". Does this mean that their money is in your name? – RonJohn 13 mins ago
@RonJohn no, but I could open them an international account here and help them transfer that share. – Luis 10 mins ago