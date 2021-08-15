My parents are very conservative and uneducated about money, and they’re keeping most of what will be their retirement (in 3/4 years) in CD. I convinced them this is detrimental due to inflation, but they only accept a suggestion to move about just 10/20% somewhere else. What can I do to at least protect their total amount from inflation as much as possible without adding too much risk? (If something goes bad, I’d assume financial responsibility and put from my own money back).