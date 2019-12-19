How can there be a profession where some person sits at a desk and trades or invests for somebody else? If they are so smart and can predict the market so well, would they not long ago have invested their own money repeatedly in order to amass such a fortune that they would never have to sit and have this as a job for somebody else to make money with their supposed trading/investing skills?

The entire job seems self-contradictory to me, like somebody working hard every day to push a book on how to become rich quickly. It's obvious in that case that they aren't successful themselves, except in the sense that their book scam makes money by tricking the other people who hope to "also" become rich. Nobody who is actually rich and successful would be pushing a book containing the actual "magic trick" to this success, both because they wouldn't have to work (especially not with something non-rewarding like that) and also because it would be in their best interest to not mention this "secret trick" if they have somehow found it out themselves.