How can there be a profession where some person sits at a desk and trades or invests for somebody else? If they are so smart and can predict the market so well, would they not long ago have invested their own money repeatedly in order to amass such a fortune that they would never have to sit and have this as a job for somebody else to make money with their supposed trading/investing skills?

The entire job seems self-contradictory to me, like somebody working hard every day to push a book on how to become rich quickly. It's obvious in that case that they aren't successful themselves, except in the sense that their book scam makes money by tricking the other people who hope to "also" become rich. Nobody who is actually rich and successful would be pushing a book containing the actual "magic trick" to this success, both because they wouldn't have to work (especially not with something non-rewarding like that) and also because it would be in their best interest to not mention this "secret trick" if they have somehow found it out themselves.

    They could get the money from their own investments, plus some of your money in exchange for managing yours? – user253751 3 hours ago
    Managing money is a service that some people see as having value and are willing to pay for. Your question lumps "con artist" and "get rich quick author" into the same class of profession as portfolio or money manager. – spuck 1 hour ago
Investing is not a way to get rich quick. It is a way to get richer over time. Fund managers cannot "predict the market so well". They do not have a secret trick.

What they can do, that other people cannot, is spend time researching into companies, understanding them, follow their news and understanding the results from those companies.

This potentially makes them better at picking stocks and managing portfolios than the average person. And therefore they are valuable to the average investor.

Returns on investment are based on capital invested, so by taking a cut of gains from other peoples' investments they can make more money than simply investing their own.

    "This potentially makes them better at picking stocks and managing portfolios than the average person" and even if they're not significantly better than the average person would be (after they've learnt sufficient to know what they are doing), then so long as the professional is not much worse than the average person would be, many "average people" are happy to pay the professional a small cut to do the managing for them. In much the same way many people prefer to pay a tradesman instead of learning to be a carpenter or plumber themselves. – TripeHound 4 hours ago
If we accept all of your premises as true (they're not quite accurate, as noted by the other answers here), then it still makes sense for the investor to work with other people's money.

If an investor only works only for themselves, their growth potential is limited by the capital they have available.

If they choose to invest money for other people, now their growth potential is limited only by the volume that they are responsible for and the fees or commission that they charge (and some regulations). It's a similar principle behind borrowing to invest: you get access to invest some money that you didn't previously have, then keep a portion of the profits and give back the rest.

The problem with your theory is that you assume that if a stockbroker can't become rich from his profession then he can't be of any use to the investor. Then you equate that 'deficiency' with the selling of a scammy investment book. It's a faulty premise.

Very, very people who invest for a lifetime 'amass a fortune', be it on their own or with the guidance of a broker. With long term disciplined investing, one can accumulate a nest egg large enough to secure one's retirement and most likely, have something left over for the heirs. But a fortune? No.

At this point in my life, I'm among those least likely to defend brokers but they are beneficial to some people who have minimal financial literacy and possibly a lack the time for the endeavor. Brokers can provide advice on how to invest, grow and manage your money. They can provide educational materials, research, tax advice, education about and access to various types of investments, including hot IPOs.

I used full service brokers way back when I was out there slaying the dragon as a young pup with no time to learn about the markets. It helped to get me on the right track but I cut the cord when I got up to speed.

  • I'd argue that enough money to live comfortably on the income from it IS a fortune :-) And though I too started with a full-service broker, I soon cut the cord (see investopedia.com/terms/c/churning.asp) and did quite well just putting everything in mutual funds - another way of having people invest your money for you. – jamesqf 33 mins ago
You're faaaarrrr from the first person to think of this, and it's not easy to determine whether an adviser is looking for your best interest (aka fulfilling the adviser's "fiduciary duty" -- his/her responsibility to act solely in the interest of the advisee instead of having a conflict of interest).

"Fee-only" advisers are generally considered the best people to speak to, since they don't have an internal urge to sell you products which they get a commission from (aka, that's a conflict of interest).

And yes, people like Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad, Poor Dad) are a perfect example of their book scam makes money by tricking the other people who hope to "also" become rich.

