President Trump passed the Tax Jobs and Cuts Act during his tenure. One of the facets of this law was the doubling of the Estate Tax exemption from around 5 million to 11 million. This will likely revert back to 5 million in 2025.

My question what does this actually mean? Do you have to actually die during 2018-2025 to enjoy the larger exemption amount? But that doesn't seem very practical, and I saw online accountants advising wealthy clients to "lock in" the higher exemption while the law is in effect. Can somebody explain to me what this would mean/entail? Thanks.