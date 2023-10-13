I have participated in four ESPP grants at my current company and am trying to do some tax planning. I've read the following as research:

https://www.irs.gov/faqs/capital-gains-losses-and-sale-of-home/stocks-options-splits-traders/stocks-options-splits-traders-5

https://turbotax.intuit.com/tax-tips/investments-and-taxes/employee-stock-purchase-plans/L8NgMFpFX

https://www.kinetixfp.com/post/espp-taxes-explained

https://www.cordantwealth.com/espp/

For background, this plan has a 6 month offering period with "look back" and a 15% discount. My question in the form of an example:

FMV at beginning of period: $127.71

FMV at end of period: $80.26

Shares purchased: 183

Purchase price: $68.221

Sale price: $61.40

Assume it's a qualifying disposition. Based on the above, per the IRS rules ("the amount by which the stock's FMV on the date of grant exceeds the option price") is it accurate to say the "discount" amount is 183 * $127.71 * 0.15 = $3505.64?

The loss on the sale is 183 * ($61.40 - $68.221) = -$1248.24.

In this case the sale was for a loss, but the loss amount is smaller than the discount amount. Do I have ordinary income? Capital loss? Neither?