I have participated in four ESPP grants at my current company and am trying to do some tax planning. I've read the following as research:

https://www.irs.gov/faqs/capital-gains-losses-and-sale-of-home/stocks-options-splits-traders/stocks-options-splits-traders-5

https://turbotax.intuit.com/tax-tips/investments-and-taxes/employee-stock-purchase-plans/L8NgMFpFX

https://www.kinetixfp.com/post/espp-taxes-explained

https://www.cordantwealth.com/espp/

For background, this plan has a 6 month offering period with "look back" and a 15% discount. My question in the form of an example:

  • FMV at beginning of period: $127.71
  • FMV at end of period: $80.26
  • Shares purchased: 183
  • Purchase price: $68.221
  • Sale price: $61.40

Assume it's a qualifying disposition. Based on the above, per the IRS rules ("the amount by which the stock's FMV on the date of grant exceeds the option price") is it accurate to say the "discount" amount is 183 * $127.71 * 0.15 = $3505.64?

The loss on the sale is 183 * ($61.40 - $68.221) = -$1248.24.

In this case the sale was for a loss, but the loss amount is smaller than the discount amount. Do I have ordinary income? Capital loss? Neither?

In a declining scenario such as yours the lookback provision doesn't come into play. Your discount is 183 * ($80.26-$68.221), and your loss is 183 * ($61.40 - $68.221). If the disposition is qualified, then all you have is the actual loss.

This is covered in the example #2 given in the last link:

Example #2 – Qualifying Disposition (Share Price drops): As mentioned above, if the stock price falls while Morgan is waiting for the disposition to become qualified, she will miss out of the benefit of the discount. In this example, when Morgan’s shares are sold at the end of the 1.5 years, the price drops to $30/share. Morgan’s original $1,500 discount ($40-$34 = $6 discount/share) is negated by her $2,500 capital loss ($40-$30 = $10 loss/share). The entire position results in a $1,000 capital loss

