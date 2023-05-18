I have shorted OZON and YNDX last year in FEB before suspending trading and after suspending was not able to close these positions. As Companies now are in delisted mode, Broker is not giving chance to close positions and giving bunch of reasons as they are suspended because of war and etc. I`m still paying each month fee for all these margin.

IBKR's answer is following:

Please note that delisting of ADRs does not mean that they cease to exist. The sponsor bank will deliver the Russian securities represented by the receipt or liquidate the stocks and allocate the proceeds to clients once it is possible and at own discretion of the sponsor bank. IBKR cannot affect this process.

Could u suggest ways to solve the problem, close positions somehow or get rid of it? or suggest someone who can help with that