Here's my situation: I'm 41. We bought a home in Dayton, OH in 2018 for $140k, with about 4k to 6k sq ft of livable space (depending on how you count it). There is an old two-story servant's quarters behind the home that is an additional 1400 sq ft, and I want to turn it into 4 one-bedroom small apartments. In my area, these should produce about $25k to $32k in annual rent, with a very high occupancy rate. I estimate the rehab project will cost me ~$50-80k depending on how much sweat equity I put in (a LOT of work is needed). I should be able to cashflow this over a couple years. To be clear, this building was included with the main home in the 2018 sale; it's currently all owned under one deed. It does NOT have a separate address. It's all one address.

My marginal income tax rate is 28.5% so I would like to set things up so that eventually the rental income stream is tax-free under a checkbook Roth IRA LLC. I think I fully understand the limitations and downsides of using a checkbook IRA LLC for real estate, including not allowing disqualified persons (including myself) to do work on the property while it is owned by the LLC.

So here is how I envision making this work.

I would first do the rehab of the property, then sell it in an arms-length transaction, with an appraisal and all of that, to a third party. That third party would agree to lease-option the property to my checkbook Roth IRA LLC. The LLC would make payments back to the third party until it has accumulated enough rental income to buy the property, at which point it will buy it and own it. Or it might take a mortgage out if rates become low enough, and invest the proceeds elsewhere.

I plan to hire a CPA and tax attorney to sort all this out and get it right, but I thought I'd start here to see what people think.

My main questions are: