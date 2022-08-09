0

A canadian client wishes to move securities (stocks) in kind from one account of an online brokerage into a registered tax-free savings account (TFSA) at the same brokerage.

The client has a contribution room for the year expressed in Canadian dollars, but the securities to transfer are held in a USD account. I wish to avoid selling the units before moving them.

  • Source Account : non-registered account (USD)
  • Destination Account: registered TFSA account (USD)
  • Security type: US Stock units
  • Transfer type: In Kind.

What do I need to record for tax time? How do I establish the value of my injection of securities into the TFSA, expressed in CAD, for my tax return?

(in case it helps, the transaction will be done within QTrade.)

