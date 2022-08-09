A canadian client wishes to move securities (stocks) in kind from one account of an online brokerage into a registered tax-free savings account (TFSA) at the same brokerage.
The client has a contribution room for the year expressed in Canadian dollars, but the securities to transfer are held in a USD account. I wish to avoid selling the units before moving them.
- Source Account : non-registered account (USD)
- Destination Account: registered TFSA account (USD)
- Security type: US Stock units
- Transfer type: In Kind.
What do I need to record for tax time? How do I establish the value of my injection of securities into the TFSA, expressed in CAD, for my tax return?
(in case it helps, the transaction will be done within QTrade.)
