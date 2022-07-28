1

This is related to the question: In the US, how do we make tax withholding less if we lost our job for a few months?

So the form that is similar to a Federal W-4 form is the California DE-4 form.

For California, it seems that for a single person, the Allowance is 1.

However, when I calculate additional allowance, let's say if my mortgage interest is $42,000, and deduct $4803 from it as on Worksheet B line 2, then it is $37,197. So if we divide $37,197 by $1000 as on Worksheet B line 8, we get 37.

So does that mean we are claiming 1 + 37, which is 38 Allowances? That seems a bit weird, as I expected to only increase 1 to 3 or 7 or 8, but not to such a big number 38. Does 38 actually seem correct?

Related is the W-4 form... so it looks like we'd claim $42,000 - $12,950, which is $29,050 on line 4b on the W-4 and that's it?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.