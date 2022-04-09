0

I want to buy a property and let it out. To do so, I'll need a buy to let mortgage in the UK.

Let's say the property has been officially valued at £100,000. The bank says they will lend me 75% of the value of the property, so £75,000.

However, because this property is in demand, I think I'll have to pay £110,000 for it. I only have to pay this much because others will as well. I would argue that, because it's in demand, it is worth that amount, so I am not losing out by paying a little more. I would just be paying what it is actually worth.

But to do so, I still need the bank to lend me 75% of this value, £82,500. Will the bank lend me this, because that's 75% of the sale price or will they say "we'll lend you 75% of what a surveyor thinks, £75,000, and you need to come up with the other 25k plus any additional amount you have to pay to secure it"? i.e. 35k.

Improve this question
1
  • What you have to pay now is not an accurate measure of what the bank thinks it could get in the future if they have to foreclose.
    – chepner
    17 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

They'll lend you 75% of whatever their valuation is, usually based on a fairly perfunctory survey.

There's no real concept of an "official valuation" prior to you trying to get a mortgage for your specific purchase. In your scenario you would hope that a surveyor or lender would recognise that the market is quite "hot" and that you are actually paying a fair price, but there are no guarantees.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.