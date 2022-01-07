A limit defines the most you want to pay for the stock. If there is a stock that's at $102 and you are willing to buy it for $100 or less, then a plain limit order will do that.

But is sounds like you want to buy at $100 only if it goes below $100 and comes back up which is not common.

For a buy, a "stop" defines a trigger price that the stock must go above to execute. They're traditionally called "stop-loss" orders, and more commonly used to sell meaning you want to "stop the bleeding" and sell when the price hits a price reflecting the most you want to lose. For a buy it would be used to stop losses on a short position, meaning you want to sell if the price goes above a certain amount (stopping your losses on a short).

There's not (to my knowledge) a common order type to trigger a buy if a stock rises. Why would you want to but it at a higher price that you can now?

You may need to see if your broker supports custom conditional orders to do what you want.