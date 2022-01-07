0

I see everywhere explanations of "sell-stop-limit" (to sell your stocks) and I found an explanation of "buy-stop-limit" for when you want to buy stocks once the value starts rising. However I don't understand how to use it when I'm looking to buy after the price went down.

For example, let's say a stock valued at 102$ on the market that I want to buy when it reaches 100$. My bank requires both "stop" AND "limit" values when I use the buy-stop function. So I suppose I should set stop=98$ but I don't know what impact will the limit value have.

  • With stop=100$ and limit=101$

    Will it trigger once it goes below 100$ but not buy if it goes back up above 101$ when order passes ?

  • With stop=100$ and limit=98$

    Will it trigger once it goes below 100$ but not buy if it reached less than 98$ when order passes ?

  • Or am I completely wrong and a buy-stop value only trigger on the way up (from 99.99$ to 100$, but not from 100.01$ to 100$)?

Improve this question
New contributor
NaturalBornCamper is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

A limit defines the most you want to pay for the stock. If there is a stock that's at $102 and you are willing to buy it for $100 or less, then a plain limit order will do that.

But is sounds like you want to buy at $100 only if it goes below $100 and comes back up which is not common.

For a buy, a "stop" defines a trigger price that the stock must go above to execute. They're traditionally called "stop-loss" orders, and more commonly used to sell meaning you want to "stop the bleeding" and sell when the price hits a price reflecting the most you want to lose. For a buy it would be used to stop losses on a short position, meaning you want to sell if the price goes above a certain amount (stopping your losses on a short).

There's not (to my knowledge) a common order type to trigger a buy if a stock rises. Why would you want to but it at a higher price that you can now?

You may need to see if your broker supports custom conditional orders to do what you want.

Your Answer

NaturalBornCamper is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.