My friend and I live in Canada, Quebec. In 2018, she gave me $3000 to buy the same coins/tokens I am invested in. I bought these coins/tokens from Kucoin exchange. She is not tech saavy like I am, so I gladly did it because she would be very vulnerable to scams. I did it without charging her anything, and have no intention of making any profit from her - I did it strictly as a favor for a friend. I've held on to her coins in my wallet (cold storage) along with my own. Today her coins are worth over 100k and I'd like to cash them out and give her earnings to her. My plan is to cash out into my Candian bank account, pay the taxes on the earnings, and then wire the rest to her Canadian bank account. I would be declaring all the coins/tokens as my own, and declare the amount that I wire to her as a "gift" for simplicity. This sounds harmless and all in good faith to me, but I've recently heard stories about people getting into trouble for similar scenarios and I'm getting scared.

Is what I am doing legal? Will I be in any kind of trouble with the CRA (or any kind of authority) if I declare these coins as my own, and the 100k wire transfer to my friend as a "gift" even though it really wasn't? I regret getting myself in this situation, and feel stupid for doing so, but it's too late to reverse this. Any advice would be appreciated. We don't want to get into any kind of trouble and want to do this the right way. I have a strong background in tech, but am inexperienced with accounting and legal/financial stuff.