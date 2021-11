I signed up for a Robinhood account with a referral link and got a free stock. I've searched all over the internet to see if I have to pay taxes on the gifted free stock. I can confirm 100x over that if you DO sell it, it is subject to taxation. My question is do I have to pay taxes for acquiring it if I do NOT sell it. It's seeming like I don't pay taxes on it if I don't sell it but I can't explicitly confirm that anywhere. I'm from the USA. Denver, CO.