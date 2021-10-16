0

Suppose you go to college with credits, which makes you an academic sophomore. I would assume you should go with the # of years you spend in college, not your academic progression, when filling out the FAFSA, correct?

Improve this question
New contributor
joseph-parsons is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

joseph-parsons is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.