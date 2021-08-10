One of my friend bought a time share (in the Las Vegas of Midwest) about 5 years ago. He has barely used it since then. And recently he had some hard time with some financial troubles and death in the family.

Last week, he went to the timeshare company to somehow get rid of the Timeshare. To his utter surprise, they were least sympathetic about his situation and told him that he cannot get out of the timeshare "according to the terms and conditions", and if he doesn't act, it would be pass on to his children and would be burden on them.

The marketing guy asked him to update to new terms and conditions by buying another timeshare property and he would be able to get out of it in 10 years according to the new policies. (This of course will cost him about $9K)

I am sure there is a way out then just keep feeding to these scammers.

Can someone suggest how can he get out of this Timeshare contract, without wasting more money.

Plz help.