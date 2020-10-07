In a recent question Why is it uncommon to sell houses without an agent in the US? I received the following reply:
There are several complex details and activity sequences that you need to know about, and most people buy real estate rather rarely, so they might not know them, or not remember them. In addition, compared to other typical transactions, every error can bear significant losses; buying a rotted or moldy house can easily set you back five or ten annual salaries.
Where can I find the list of "complex details" and "activity sequences" for a given US state? In my last real estate transactions the agents have netted more than $40k and I'd be more than happy to do all the work myself when I sell the house, even if it costs me an entire month of effort.