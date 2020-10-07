I think that the answer you quoted is a bit off base.

Beyond surface appearance, a realtor isn't going to know if a home is rotted or moldy. That's the reason that a buyer gets a home inspection. If there are problems, the seller can either offer a selling concession or make any repairs that impede closing the deal.

Draw up a contract with the counter party and use a real estate lawyer to review it so that you are protected.

Use a title company to handle the closing. They will know and either manage or instruct you on how to handle the "complex details and activity sequences that you need to know about."

I've bought and sold several homes myself at a cost of less than 1%. The only effort I had to make was working out the contract with the counter party. The lawyer and the title company handled the rest.

Disclaimer: Laws vary from state to state so I don't guarantee that this option is available to you.