Let's say I have $20,000 in a stock that reliably returns 5% every year ($1,000). I also have an intangible asset that passively earns me $1,000 every year, as reliably as that other stock. Maybe it's a copyright to a music track that earns that much streaming revenue. That music track wouldn't be quite worth $20,000, since it's not very liquid, right? If we forget for now the complexities of market conditions, and are just talking pure math, letting us assume all numbers are stable forever, is there a way to calculate a fair present value of the asset?

The NPV just converges to $20k on a long time scale, but surely you'd rather have $20k in something liquid with 5% returns than a $1k/yr illiquid asset. I guess it's hard because liquidity is pretty relative, and kind of has to take market conditions into account. I guess the bottom line question is, how much would you sell that asset for if someone wanted to buy it?