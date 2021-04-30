0

I purchased an empty lot next to my house. I'm very glad to have it, but I did naively think that perhaps that I could use this lot as something like a credit card. Using it as collateral for a credit line for home projects and such.

I've since learned that its not as easy as all that. Lot loans have many restrictions and are created to be a precursor to building a home. Land loans, or AG loans, banks usually want to lend hundreds of thousands of dollars, and I'm not interested in near that amount.

Is there a product that might allow me to borrow money against my land (that is a reasonable rate)? Or is this a completely foolish idea and you need to talk me out of it?

