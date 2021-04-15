I'm about to buy a house. Interest rates are low and I think it might make sense to invest the money I have, instead of buying cash/making a large down payment.

I expect to live in this house for 25 years and will have a fixed 30 year mortgage.

My goal would be to withdrawal money from this account to pay towards my mortgage in such a way that my payment amount is on-par with the amount I would have owed with a larger down payment.

Example: I have $280k cash House is $400k

I would either A.) Borrow $120k or B.) Borrow $320k (to avoid PMI) and invest $200k.

In scenario B, I would want to put that money somewhere and take out however much needed so that I'm contributing the same amount from my income in both scenarios.

What I haven't been able to find are specific strategies or guidelines to facilitate this. I'm worried about things like taxes on this account and tax implications of not deducting mortgage interest, and ensuring that it reasonably would last 25 years.

Say the mortgage rate is 3%