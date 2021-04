I purchased a home requiring major repairs. it has been done now but now the basement slab needs to be redone that was not anticipated . Along with two other huge unexpected costs I lack funds to get up to snuff. Without funds to get it up to par .. well .. it will not get up to par.

Let's say the home appraises at X. Would I be able to pull out say 30% of that? What makes a house mortgage-able? I had paid cash so there is presently no mortgage.