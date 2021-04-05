0

Hi I'm a beginner in stock market investing and I often ask myself this question:

"how is it that I am protected from a company diluting me out as a shareholder?"

Is there any protection from the SEC or am I left on my own to fend for myself by reading share offering/dilution plans?

  • Related: Why is stock dilution legal? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 2 hours ago
    Why are you worried about dilution? – Flux 2 hours ago
  • I dont know do share dilution cause your shares to be less valuable? – Kevin Yan 46 mins ago
  • @KevinYan Not necessarily. See the question I linked to above. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 39 mins ago
  • Oh I dont know but have you heard about share creation for employee comp plan as well as share offering for survival reasons? shares are not always created with investements – Kevin Yan 29 mins ago
If you're going to invest, you do it at your own risk.

Nobody is going to protect you from your own investing decisions if you choose to do so without a) educating yourself or, b) using an investment advisor/broker to help you.

The short answer is, nothing protects you from dilution. You have no say in the matter (apart from deciding to sell your shares!).

That being said, dilution can take on many forms in its effects on a stock. Can it make your shares less valuable? By general definition, yes - anytime more of anything is available in the marketplace the less it's worth unless there's at least a reasonably equal rise in the demand for it.

Be careful about applying hard and fast rules in the stock markets though, because the moment you do that you'll find an exception (or lots of them!). Depending on the nature of the new issuance, it can have an equally beneficial effect over the longer term.

An example is when stocks split. Imagine if you'd owned Apple stock from it's initial IPO and never sold or bought any additional shares. Because of the number of splits over the years, you'd have a great many more shares than you started with, not to mention each one of those shares you own now is definitely worth more than its IPO price.

In such an instance, would you really care if your shares are "diluted" from what they were when you first bought them? I doubt it! (grin)

The only way you can "protect yourself" is by voting against any share dilution plans at the annual general meeting. But everyone else there has votes as well, and there is every chance you will be out-voted.

It's a commercial decision whether or not to issue more shares, whether that's part of an employee incentive scheme, or simply to sell more shares on the open market. You can't prevent it if that's what the company decides to do. In most cases, the cost to you as a shareholder is zero or small.

Selling more shares brings new money into the company, meaning that you own a smaller proportion of a more valuable company. Even share option schemes for employees usually require the employees to pay something for their shares.

  • Thank you, you're the only one that understands. So does that mean that I have to keep a close eye on the company outstanding shares count or be aware of what is happening to the compangy by constantly reading about them? – Kevin Yan 2 mins ago

