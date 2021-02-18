In my current role my base salary is well below market value for my experience and responsibility. Ive also been awarded some share options and pay in to a share save scheme at the same time.

I have been awarded shares with the value of around 28000 at the current market value and paying in to a the share scheme at £8 a share where the current value is actually around 16 and is projected to rise. To be able to access the awarded shares I will need to be employed at the company for another 2 years and if I resign ill lose them and only get back the money I have payed in to the share scheme. If all shares matured at the current rate id look to lose around 40k.

I've been talking around to recruiters both in recruitment firms and directly at the companies hiring and it seems reasonable I could be making around 35k more per year pre tax. It seems to me that its realistically going to take a fair while in a better paying role to make up for the lost money but at the same time it would (hopefully) be a more permanent rise in income.

I was just hoping to see if anyone had any advice they could give that would allow me to make the most informed decision possible.

TIA