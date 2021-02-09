1

I've been reading this page on the recent GameStop short squeeeze.

It mentions that at one point Robinhood and other brokers prevented their clients from purchasing shares of GameStop (GME):

On January 28, some brokerages, including Robinhood, halted the buying of GameStop and other securities, later citing their inability to post sufficient collateral at clearing houses to execute their clients' orders.

I don't understand why a purchase would require collateral. I understand why short-selling requires collateral, and I understand why options require collateral - in either case you could end up with obligations exceeding your initial investment.

However, if I give a broker cash money and ask for a share of a stock in return, why would this need anyone to have collateral?

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
Metamorphic is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Most day-traders buy with margin, not with cash. Probably their App/backend didn't support to block only margin-buying (while allowing cash-buying), so they blocked all buying. – Aganju 21 mins ago

Your Answer

Metamorphic is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.