I've been reading this page on the recent GameStop short squeeeze.

It mentions that at one point Robinhood and other brokers prevented their clients from purchasing shares of GameStop (GME):

On January 28, some brokerages, including Robinhood, halted the buying of GameStop and other securities, later citing their inability to post sufficient collateral at clearing houses to execute their clients' orders.

I don't understand why a purchase would require collateral. I understand why short-selling requires collateral, and I understand why options require collateral - in either case you could end up with obligations exceeding your initial investment.

However, if I give a broker cash money and ask for a share of a stock in return, why would this need anyone to have collateral?