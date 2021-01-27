I live in the UK but have some old share certificates registered with the company registrar in the US (the EQShareownerOnline site).

I want to convert them to DRS (Direct Registration System) registration, and to do this I need to send the share certificates in (more info on this under the DRS and transfer topics in the FAQ at https://www.shareowneronline.com/help/ ).

The thing I am unclear about is the details of posting some potentially valuable paperwork internationally:

Do I need to fill out a customs label? The Post Office's information at https://www.postoffice.co.uk/mail/customs-forms says "Letters and large letters containing only correspondence, commercial invoices or shipping documents do not require a customs declaration" but its not clear to me whether this qualifies as simply "correspondence".

While the value of the shares represented by the certificates is several thousand dollars, the "replacement cost " EQShareownerOnline recommends to insure them for (4%) is conveniently just below the £250 limit that RoyalMail's "International Tracked" covers. That might also mean that, if a customs label is required, the CN22 one can be used ("items worth up to £270"). But if one is required, what should I actually write on it? "Documents with a replacement value of £250" or something like that perhaps?

Here's the CN22 form, just for completeness: