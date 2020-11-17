I read in an email from Fidelity regarding their "Fidelity’s Fully Paid Lending Program":

Keep in mind that while your securities are on loan, there is the potential for downward pressure on the price of loaned securities due to short selling; there are differences in the way any dividends received are taxed and in proxy voting rights; and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) coverage does not apply.

Why would I care about "potential for downward pressure on the price of loaned securities due to short selling" when loaning securities? Is that because it increases the risk of counterparty default?