I'm 30, married and have 1.5 year old daughter. My monthly on-hand income is: 71,000 Rs. Now i have below monthly Expanses:

Home Loan: 18,428 (Loan Amount: 18,50,000 # of EMI Pending: 150, Tenor: 161 Months, ROI: 7.4%)
Home Topup Loan: 5,956 (Loan Amount: 4,50,000 # of EMI Pending: 169, Tenor: 180 Months, ROI: 9.7%)
Term Plan: 1421 (Tenor: 30 years and covered until i turn 78 years)
LIC: 4,000 (2 diff. policy one upto 18 years and another for 24 years)
Mediclaim:1,000 (12,000 yearly family floater)
Mutual Fund: 1,000 *2 = 2,000 (2 diff. monthly mutual fund auto debit from account)
Credit Card - 1, Min payment: 10,000 (Total Pending: 1,09,000)
Credit Card - 2, Min Payment: 5,000 (Total Pending: 44,508)
Credit Card - 3, Min Payment: 5,000 (Total Pending: 33,880)
Credit Card - 4, Min Payment: 5,000 (Total Pending: 22,460)

So total expense is around: 57805. I am not adding other expanse like food, electricity etc. So later on month i use credit cards as i am almost out of salary and spent around extra 10,000 on credit cards.

I do know that i have to control my credit cards expense. But i am at a point where i have to use credit cards to keep things running. So what should i do to break this cycle? I can provide more detail if needed.

At this moment i am not even sure how to break this cycle: (Salary => Pay Credit Card Bills => Out of salary => User Credit Card)?

