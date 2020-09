I compared 30 minute candles for AAPL in two platforms: Tradingview and Thinkorswim. I was astonished of the discrepancy. The differences are HUGE!!! Here are screenshots as of Sep 25 2020

Tradingview

Thinkorswim

As you can see the first 30 minutes candle is RED in thinkorswim and it is GREEN at tradingview (the first candle 9:30 to 10:00 eastern)

Which one should I believe?