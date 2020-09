I am looking to buy 2bhk in Mumbai, and have somewhat finalized one property. Now my concern is my salary is good so I can pay more EMI but don't have enough cash in hand to pay.

When I checked with the builder he said he can include GST, parking and society as part of agreement value so that I just need to pay cash for Stamp duty, registration and 20% of agreement value.

Can GST, Parking and society charge be part of the agreement value so that it can be included as part of my home loan?